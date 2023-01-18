Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declines By 86.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY remained flat at $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 197,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 20.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

