Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Drops By 83.2%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

CMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 147,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,199. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0112 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

