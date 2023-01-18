Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Declines By 86.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MonotaRO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.
MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $406.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.
