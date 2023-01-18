Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Drops By 46.0%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Naked Wines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Naked Wines Trading Down 8.1 %

NWINF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,995. Naked Wines has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.