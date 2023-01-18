Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Decreases By 88.6%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 7,100 ($86.64) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.33) to GBX 6,000 ($73.22) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,511.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $67.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

