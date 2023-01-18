Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Decreases By 80.2%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NuZee Stock Up 54.4 %

NASDAQ:NUZE traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 516,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.40. NuZee has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $103.60.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

