Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Grows By 231.0%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the December 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $540,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 224,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

