Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Expands By 141.6%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Featured Stories

