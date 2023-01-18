Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Expands By 141.6%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXUSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,193. Oxus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxus Acquisition (OXUSW)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.