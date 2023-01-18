Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Decreases By 33.3%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGSS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PGSS stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

See Also

