Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 90.9%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

P&F Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

PFIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of 515.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. P&F Industries has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.29.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.05%.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P&F Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.