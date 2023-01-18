Short Interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Declines By 36.5%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 171.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.68. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 291.11% and a negative net margin of 606.91%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

