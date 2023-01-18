Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Increases By 62.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POW. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Powered Brands by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,773,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 463,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 792,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,024,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 968,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.