Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Declines By 70.5%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RFAC stock remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,810. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 65,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

