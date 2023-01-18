Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Grows By 520.6%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 520.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SZZL opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Sizzle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

