Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 102.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

SSUMY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 27,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,788. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Sumitomo has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

