Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 37.1%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,835,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $17.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

