Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases By 127.5%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the December 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

