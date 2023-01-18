Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $147.45 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $147.45 million and $5.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,759.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00399486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00783083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00099306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00576872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00207055 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,073,922,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

