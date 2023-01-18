Siena Capital LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Siena Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

