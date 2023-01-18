SingularityNET Trading Up 122.6% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $225.08 million and $100.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00230549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003119 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,179,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,179,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19401875 USD and is up 12.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $173,775,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

