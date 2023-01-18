Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 584,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.4 days.

Sino Land stock remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

