SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMC Price Performance
SMCAY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99.
About SMC
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC (SMCAY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.