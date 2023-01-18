SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

