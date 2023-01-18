SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $667,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,018. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.