SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,955 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 18,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

