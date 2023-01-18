Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBIGet Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 655,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $481.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.