Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 4,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 655,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $481.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.