Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 744,861 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Snap by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,112 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Snap by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 261,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,283. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,177,148 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.