SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Position Increased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 852.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 302,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,406,324. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.