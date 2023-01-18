Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Down 1%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87. 18,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 26,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Sonova Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

