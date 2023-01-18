SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Down 2.2%

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.64 and last traded at $78.64. Approximately 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 469,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

SouthState Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,849 shares of company stock worth $2,300,598 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

