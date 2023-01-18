Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,593 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 3.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,130. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.