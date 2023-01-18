Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.