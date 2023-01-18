Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
