SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

