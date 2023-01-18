SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOKF NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

