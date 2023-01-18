SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

