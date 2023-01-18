SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Navalign LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,505. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

