Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY remained flat at $17.74 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

