Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Spectris Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY remained flat at $17.74 on Wednesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.
Spectris Company Profile
