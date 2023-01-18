Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.48, but opened at $61.86. Sprout Social shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 1,151 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.
In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.88.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
