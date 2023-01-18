Square Token (SQUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $20.72 or 0.00099622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.26522219 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,189,916.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

