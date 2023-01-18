SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Increased to SEK 68 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 63 to SEK 68 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.35. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
