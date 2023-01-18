St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

