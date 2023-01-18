St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,512,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82,082 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 45,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.