St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

