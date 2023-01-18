Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $91.35 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00230762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02492561 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,851,939.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

