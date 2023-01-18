Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0832 on Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $79.05 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00428634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.49 or 0.30086933 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,493 coins and its circulating supply is 26,216,651,236 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.