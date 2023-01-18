Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Journey Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Journey Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$294.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.94.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

