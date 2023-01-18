Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Volta Call Options (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,901 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Volta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 37,298,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,588. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Volta has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volta

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Volta had a negative return on equity of 110.38% and a negative net margin of 496.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Volta by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 781,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Volta by 327.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,445 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the second quarter worth about $6,412,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Volta by 6.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,924,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 254,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volta by 6.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

