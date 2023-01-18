StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Hold

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 44,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,726. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

