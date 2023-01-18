StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.38 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.