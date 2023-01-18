StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.